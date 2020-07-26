MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

MD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 725,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

