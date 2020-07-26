MenaPay Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $156,013.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,668,205 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

