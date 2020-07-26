Metadium (META) Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $1.07 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.01905974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00197053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116796 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

