MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $14.47 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $150.04 million and $2.30 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $14.47 or 0.00146206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00761148 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,600,208 coins and its circulating supply is 10,368,945 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

