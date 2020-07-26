Mithril (MITH) Price Up 30% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 30% against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016647 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,297,500 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.