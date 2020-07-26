Mizuho Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $127.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

