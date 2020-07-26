Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 61.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.