Moin (MOIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $210.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Moin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Moin has a total market cap of $36,091.15 and approximately $210.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000475 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,354,685 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

