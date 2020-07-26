Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,459. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $203,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $684,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,801 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,542,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 54,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.