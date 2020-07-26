Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $5.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.97 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 5,456,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

