MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,094.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $934,476.58 and $1,094.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022618 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004496 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003303 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 196,593,199 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

