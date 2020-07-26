Monkey Project Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market cap of $162,397.14 and approximately $246.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,833,000 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

