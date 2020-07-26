MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.13 ($139.47).

A number of brokerages have commented on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

MorphoSys stock traded down €7.45 ($8.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €112.50 ($126.40). The stock had a trading volume of 223,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.34. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($73.31) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($164.38).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

