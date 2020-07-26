Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $71.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBR. Scotiabank cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $15.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 798,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($19.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.03) by ($4.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $715.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,076,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 555,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,682,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $10,849,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,563,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,296 shares in the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.