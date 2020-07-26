Narrative Price Tops $0.0008 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Narrative has a market cap of $67,530.31 and approximately $31.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.01911760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116690 BTC.

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

