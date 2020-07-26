Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $549,340.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00049655 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,525,000 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

