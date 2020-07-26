NavCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $330,026.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $330,026.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and cfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001650 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037626 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,199,835 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, cfinex, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

