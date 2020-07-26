New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $282.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

