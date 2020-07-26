NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,229.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 45.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $431,473.21 and $4,229.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,882.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.69 or 0.02496277 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00614775 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000412 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002598 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

