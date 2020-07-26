NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.00-10.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.46.

Shares of NEE opened at $280.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

