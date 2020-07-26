NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $252.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.46.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $280.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

