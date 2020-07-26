NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Sidoti started coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NIC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 109,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,552,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 272,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

EGOV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 367,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.33. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

