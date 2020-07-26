Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,290,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

