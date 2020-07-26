Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.20 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,870.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.28 or 0.03133478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.02490488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00484976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00778483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00661331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014145 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,102,686,197 coins and its circulating supply is 6,276,689,509 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

