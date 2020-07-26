Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $42,094.30 and approximately $11.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

