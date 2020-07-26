No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $40,654.40 and $44,379.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.80 or 0.05237846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00057155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015159 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto (NOBS) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.