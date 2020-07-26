NOIA Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.66 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $17.66 million and $562,001.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.01 or 0.05274309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00057422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,957,955 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

