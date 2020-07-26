Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

TH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Target Hospitality by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.