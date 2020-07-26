Novacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $460,633.20 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $460,633.20 and approximately $283.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038937 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,926.92 or 1.00575291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00156797 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

