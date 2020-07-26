Nyerium (NYEX) Market Cap Reaches $8,977.39

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Nyerium has a market cap of $8,977.39 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022614 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004477 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003303 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,114,312 coins and its circulating supply is 30,229,685 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

