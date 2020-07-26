OAX Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.80 or 0.05237846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00057155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015159 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,316,000 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

