Odyssey Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LBank, Kucoin and FCoin. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $205,936.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,375,116,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank, Bittrex, FCoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.