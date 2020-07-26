OKB Market Capitalization Tops $339.98 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $339.98 million and approximately $128.38 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for about $5.67 or 0.00057294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.97 or 0.05237344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015138 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

