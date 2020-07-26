OKCash (OK) Market Cap Hits $2.54 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $8,025.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,945.02 or 1.00405585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00156854 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000674 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,691,315 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.