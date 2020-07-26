Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

ONB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 573,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.