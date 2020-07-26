Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.38 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Op Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh bought 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 15,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,179 shares of company stock worth $308,537.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

