Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. 350,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,199. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 560,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 515,485 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.