Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. 350,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,199. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 560,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 515,485 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.