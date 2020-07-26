Oppenheimer Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $69.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.47.

COF opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

