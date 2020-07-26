Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,250. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

