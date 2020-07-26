Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 179,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

