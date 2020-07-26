Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $15.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 15.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

