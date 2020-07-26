PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. 2,678,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,222. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

