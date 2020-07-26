Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Receives $0.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Painted Pony Energy from $0.40 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered Painted Pony Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Painted Pony Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Painted Pony Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

PDPYF remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Tuesday. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.71.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 190.05%. The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

