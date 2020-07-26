Parachute (PAR) Price Up 251.1% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Parachute has a market cap of $508,588.63 and approximately $16,735.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 251.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,049,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

