Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 230,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $201.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 542,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,341.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,310 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 158,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.