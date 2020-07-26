Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Hits $16,063.58

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 63.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $16,063.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.01917063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00196994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00075591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00116902 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

