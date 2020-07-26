PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $16.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.27.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8,440.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

