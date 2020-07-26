Peony Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market capitalization of $155,158.86 and approximately $10,365.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,010,643 coins and its circulating supply is 3,890,815 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.