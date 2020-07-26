PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Reaches $122,945.27

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $122,945.27 and $505.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022579 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004476 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003281 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 56,400,393 coins and its circulating supply is 37,666,788 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

