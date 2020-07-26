PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.93.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PetroChina by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PetroChina by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PetroChina by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.